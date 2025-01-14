Rapper Blaqbonez has shared the picture of himself and his father on his X handle, months after speaking about him

The singer had said that he didn't know his father because he left for Germany and contested the paternity of his child

In the picture he shared, he wrote father and son and used a love emoji on it, fans could see the resemblance between the two

Nigerian rapper, Emeka Akumefule, known professionally as Blaqbonez, has finally met his father, who left him when he was a baby.

Legit.ng had reported that the rapper had opened up about the pains he experienced during childhood. He said he didn't know his father as the man left for Germany and was in doubt that he fathered him.

In a post on his X handle, he shared the picture he took with his dad after he finally met him.

In the caption, he wrote father and son and used a love emoji on it. The two were sitting on plastic chairs and watching what was going on around them.

Blaqbonez looks like dad

The rapper, who visited his hood last year, was looking a little like his father, who was bespectacled.

One thousand naira notes and other denominations were dropped on the floor where the rapper and his father were sitting.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Blaqbonez's post

Legit.ng captured the reactions of fans to the picture shared by the rapper. Here are some of the comments below:

@firstladyxxo:

“They always come back when money dey."

@springflowproperties:

"Having a father in your life is mind taking. He is so fulfilled.Congratulations. many didn't have such opportunity."

@justme_chioma_:

"It will actually take a lot from me to forgive someone who abandoned me from birth. Blaqbonez really is a sweetheart."

@rauleroyal:

"Marriage dey drag papa come."

@ngutoriorshem:

"The boy child will find his father when he grows up and become man enough to understand certain things."

@herroyalhotness28:

"You see all this fathers ehn, just leave them alone na why I Dey fear to marry sef I’m not sure if I can marry seriously. How you go get papa wey no lack anything but to take care of you na problem. Why do they run from there responsibilities?"

@justjennymj:

"So after I suffer raise my son he will go and reunite with his sefish father life is realky unfair to women. It is well."

@easemow:

"Nothing justifies being a deadbeat dad."

Blaqbonez cries over release date

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the rapper was not happy about the treatment he has been receiving in the music industry.

The rapper was planning to release his song, but it coincided with the release date of Wizkid. Worried over the performance of his song, the said he had been speaking about his release date for a long time, but Wizkid didn't pay attention to it.

In another clip, he noted that he announced the date for his new song over a month ago.

