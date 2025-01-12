Davido has shared how a producer, whom he has been working with for a long time, appreciated his efforts and gave him thousands of dollars

In a post on his Instagram story, he shared how it feels to be appreciated and added that good people still existed

Fans were happy to see how grateful Davido was about the man's gesture as they shared their takes about it

Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, has shown that he was not an ingrate over what a producer recently did to him.

The Awuke crooner, who recently attended a cooking class, took to his Instagram story to share what a producer and writer whom he has been working with did for him.

Davido speaks about good people. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

In the post, he said that after the producer got his publishing checked, the man came to his house and gave him $20k.

Davido disclosed that after the writer handed him the dollars, he thanked him for all he has done for him.

The music star, who bought a car in 2024 said he was happy to be appreciated.

Davido shares feeling about gift

Gushing over the money he got from the producer, Davido mentioned that good people still exist in the world.

Stating further, the Timeless crooner said that it feels good to be appreciated.

Declaring his admiration for the producer, he called him brother and said that he loved him.

How fans reacted to Davido's post

Netizens were impressed by what the singer did and said in his post. Here are some of their comments below:

@olivepraise:

"A lot has really changed about Davido and it’s adorable. The growth, the maturity, the stay out of drama attitude, him not replying to irrelevant noise, just family and business. Like it for him."

@teeh_lyfstyle:

"Man’s done the best investment for himself year 2025. It surely feels good to be appreciated."

@b_uniqu.e:

"Givers also deserve to be gifted ,no be everytime bring bring."

@teeh_lyfstyle:

"Make giver sef receive small he don try."

@mufasa_usd:

"If you no like Davido, your life dey meaningless."

@calabarclown_:

"Aro make men chop cake na."

@cynthiaoluigbo

"Always appreciate!."

@kallykuhn:

"Na only DammyKrane no gree get sense…always calling out your helper…instead of going close to tap from his grace..na see finish cause am shaa."

@femijobi1_:

"Business strategy, he wants to keep working for you and you can able to trust him."

@nkebem_godsgrace:

"Egede make men taste 2k$ from the cake na."

@naija_rich_kids:

"Gifted him not returned."

Davido spend time with daughter in Bahamas

Legit.ng had reported that the talented singer was with his daughter Hailey when he went on vacation in the Bahamas.

A series of videos were shares online of the music star with Hailey as they bonded together as father and daughter.

The videos of Davido and Hailey raised discussions about the singer’s first daughter, Imade, as some claimed she was missing a lot. While some were of the opinion that the music star was trying for his children.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng