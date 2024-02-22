Music producer Young John has undergone a hair transplant and he showed it off to his social media fans

In a video, he was seen in a hospital with a bandage on his head by some doctors around him, and he looked excited about the procedure

Some netizens said that he took the online taunting of his rescinding hairline too personally and he could have ignored

Popular Nigerian music producer Udomboso John Saviours, aka Young John, has sought a solution to his rescinding hairline as he underwent a hair transplant.

The 'Wicked Producer', as he is often called, showed off his new look in a video that he posted on his X page on Wednesday, February 21. He had a white bandage on his head showing that he was still healing from the process.

It was obvious that Young John, who once said that he was not ready for a serious relationship, was still at the hospital as he showed off his doctors.

According to some people, the celebrity producer, turned performing artist, took the jives from a netizen about his rescinding hairline too far by going for a medical procedure. Perhaps, he could have simply ignored the person.

He captioned his video:

"Happy new hair."

Check out a video of Young John at the hospital after undergoing a hair transplant below:

Netizens react to Young John's hair transplant

Some social media users have reacted to the video of the music producer after he underwent a hair transplant. Check out some of their comments below:

@fikky_ybnl:

"You took what that guy said personal?"

@Big_sam8hty:

"Small play say your hairline don reach midfield, you go do surgery."

@pascokeman001:

"You need to talk to your barber also so he won’t shape the whole thing inside again."

@numberonetweep:

"Looking like 21 savage."

@jahy_official:

"You should have let it go my gee."

@IamDannyben:

"He took Kizz Daniel's "Don't worry about me worry about your hair line" words personally."

@fred_floss:

"So fine boy never taya you?"

@RealDreylo:

"You don go do BBL for head."

@igweigwe71:

"If God bless your hairline, you suppose observe burnt offering and thanksgiving to God! Congratulations bro!"

