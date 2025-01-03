Moses Bliss, in a trending video on social media, shared how God delayed his plane from boarding passengers on his behalf

The gospel singer recalled how he forgot his wedding ring at a hotel and had to get it before the plane departed

Moses Bliss' testimony of what God did for him has since stirred mixed reactions from social media users

Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss has caused a buzz with a recent video of him sharing how God came through for him after he forgot his wedding ring at a hotel.

Bliss, who is married to Marie Wiseborn, now known as Marie Bliss, in the video recalled how God delayed his plane from boarding passengers on his behalf so he could get his wedding ring from the hotel.

Moses recalled being about to leave Accra, Ghana, when he realised his ring was missing.

The singer revealed he immediately called on one of his protocols, who he directed to get the ring from the hotel while he waited behind at the airport.

Moses, who said he was supposed to be the last to get on board the plane, disclosed that while awaiting his ring, the officials directed the passengers to disembark for some minutes.

Towards the end of the video, an excited Moses showed off his ring for all to see as he rushed to get on board the plane.

Netizens react to Moses Bliss' video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as several netizens found his testimony unbelievable. See their comments below:

uk.royale:

"No be your fault na me watch."

kendrathefirst:

"Let’s not start this year please."

talks3xwithireti:

"There’s power in the name of Jesus and when you speak with faith. That’s all he’s trying to say cos what’s with the negative comments bayi🤷‍♀️He’s only expressing what he experienced."

dayana.roseeee:

"Wetin Dey worry this man?baby see ur baby."

financialruby:

"See the way he is excited about retrieving his ring. Some of you married people..let me not talk."

asedeyhot_mamaput:

"You guyz won’t understand sha. When u walk hand in hand with the Holy Spirit."

sh_olarh:

"The way una dey use God matter play for this modern Christianity, if God na man e for don konk many of una …"

reetah_chi:

"Onye iberibe, we look like children to you this man, what airpeace normally do to it’s passengers yours na God."

abomahyman:

"So u mean God made other to miss their meetings, seminars etc just for ur wedding ring. Nigerians eh."

zainab.ayoo:

"See please don’t add to my anger this evening? Do you think this is Facebook??

