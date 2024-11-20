A video has captured what Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy did while her family was leaving an award ceremony

In the clip, the host of the award ceremony called out Burna Boy's name as the next artist to perform, and it caught Blue Ivy's attention

Her action was a subject of discuss among fans who were happy that Burna Boy was indeed a globally recognised star

Blue Ivy, daughter of American singer Beyoncé Knowles, has warmed hearts with what she did while attending the 66th Grammy Award ceremony which took place months ago.

In the recording, Blue Ivy was seen stopping her parents as they were stepping out of the Grammy Award ceremony.

In the clip, the host announced that Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, was the next artist to perform.

Blue Ivy turned back and spoke with her parents as they also stopped from leaving the hall.

Singer praises Burna Boy

Also in the video, praise singers announced the arrival of the artist with a billion streams online.

Recall that Burna Boy was the only Nigerian singer that graced the cover of the 66th Grammy Award play list aside from performing there.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Blue Ivy's action

Reactions have trailed the video of what Beyoncé's daughter at the Grammy Award. Here are some of the comments below:

@otessmith11:

"Odowgu on fire."

@unrulysadboy:

"Odogwu na ODG for real."

@etty_ine2:

"Odogwu for a reason."

@reymondjojo:

"ODG doing."

@kylie_ima_:

"Story."

@na.me.be.kolade_shanguy:

"And that’s the dream."

Burna Boy's N400m tooth stirs debate

Legit.ng had previously reported that the price of a new diamond gem which Burna Boy used in one of his tooth had surfaced online.

In the post, it was stated that the singer used over N400 million in buying the diamond gem which is at a corner of his mouth.

The amount sparked reactions among fans in the comment section, who debated how true such an amount can be.

