American music icon Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has chosen a renowned Nigerian-owned restaurant in North London as one of 10 winners to receive a prize.

ITV News reported on Tuesday that Beyoncé's BeyGood Foundation established the Black Parade Small Business Impact Luncheon to "celebrate people, communities, and small businesses impacted by economic inequities worldwide," with Beyoncé pledging £806,400 (N700m) to help companies.

Nigeran restaurant owner in North London receive N7m from American star Beyoncé Credit: @beyonce

Source: Instagram

The restaurant, Chuku's, located in Tottenham, was selected to receive N7 million by Beyoncé's foundation.

Emeka Frederick, co-founder of Chuku's, expressing his happiness, said:

"This grant couldn't be more welcome. Chuku's, like other restaurants that don't have a financial reserve, has been battered by lockdowns and the cost of living crisis.

"Every day, we're fighting to stay open to make it to our fourth birthday. This money will make that fight a little easier and allow us to continue celebrating Nigerian culture on Tottenham's High Road for the time being."

The luncheon was hosted at the Four Seasons in Tower Hill, and over 100 entrepreneurs attended with the opportunity to win £806,000 in prizes.

Source: Legit.ng