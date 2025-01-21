Nigerian singer Davido made waves online after he was seen driving himself freely in Puerto Rico

The Afrobeats star, veered his steering casually as he drove through the peaceful streets of the foreign country

Fans and netizens went on to share their concerns about the musician being able to drive in any country

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has trended online following his recent video from Puerto Rico.

The Afrobeats sensation, who recently celebrated his friend and celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut's birthday, was filmed driving a truck in the Caribbean country.

Davido drives a truck in Puerto Rico. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

In the video, Davido donned a pink two-piece sporty outfit paired with a white baseball cap as he cruised down a quiet street.

The father of twins also sported an earpiece while enjoying the ride.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, the Nigerian singer reportedly lost his N26 million diamond ring and was greatly saddened by it.

The Grammy-nominated musician’s jeweller, Ice By CW, shared his chat with OBO about his customised 001 diamond ring.

In their conversation, Davido admitted that he lost the ring after it fell off the boat and into the ocean while he was in Jamaica. According to the music star, it was also his favourite ring.

Davido wasted no time in telling the jeweller that he wanted another one and was very willing to pay the price. When asked if he wanted the same design, the 30BG boss clarified that he wanted a bigger one.

Video of Davido in Puerto Rico stirs reactions

The video of the singer driving in a foreign country spurred reactions about his ability to drive anywhere in the world as a US citizen.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@lifeofolaa wrote:

"Davido can actually drive a car in any country without being pulled over, a big FLEX mahn."

oluwadara said:

"Who dey lie for una, davido fans and sense are two parallel lines."

lumoue wrote:

"Big Bird go begin cry now."

@Mikky_tushh said:

"When nothing dey to brag about in music again you will start hearing like Davido licking Agbalumo in Atlanta."

@Kellybonito_ wrote:

"This is the benefit of being an American citizen—you can use your US driver’s license in any country. Davido uses everythin pass una favs."

@IamRaides stated:

"You can also use Nigeria international Driver’s license too, the reason why you don’t know is because you never went through driving school."

beeman said:

"3bg mumu... They don't know it is not applicable even in Nigeria or even UAE, you must get an international driving license or you drive as a tourist but not resident and driving as a tourist without international driving licence apply to everybody including Nigeria citizens. Trt they update una selves."

Davido and uncle's dance video trends

In other reports via Legit.ng, Davido and his uncle Ademola Adeleke trended over their dance moves.

The uncle and nephew duo were spotted at billionaire and business mogul Okoya's 85th birthday party.

As soon as they spotted each other, they danced sweetly till they met and collapsed into a warm embrace.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng