Nigerian singer Rema's album "HEIS" tops the list of most streamed albums in Nigeria on Boomplay.

Rema’s album which was released in July 2024 defeated closet colleague with 13 millions streams, leaving other behind

Other top streamed albums include Shakespopi, Ayrastarr’s, and Kizz Daniel's albums released during the year.

Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor popularly known as Rema has defeated his colleagues in the music industry, with his album “HEIS”, making the number one most streamed Nigerian album on Boomplay.

Heis is the second studio album of Rema released on 10 July 2024. The album features guest appearances from Shallipopi and Odumodublvck. It serves as the follow-up to his previous album, Rave & Roses.

Rema's album tops Nigeria's most streamed in 2024 on Boomplay. Credit: @heisrema @Ayrastarr @Asakemusic

Rema, a signee of Mavin Records owned by Don Jazzy, got 90 million streams on the music streaming platform to defeat other artistes’s album.

Close to Rema’s album most streamed on Boomplay, iis YoungJonn’s JiggyForever which accumulated to 77 million streams while Lungu Boy by Asake sat on the third position with a total of 60 million streams.

Followed on the list is Shakespopi’s album by Shallipopi which garnered a total of 59 million streams on the streaming platform.

Another signee under Mavin Records Ayra starr garnered a total of 44 million streams on her “The Year I turned 21” album while Kizz Daniel’s TZA album recorded a total of 37 million streams.

Making the list also is Olamide Adedeji owner of YBNL Records on the number sixth with his recent album released Ikigia.

Others Nigerian artistes on the list including Bnxn and Ruger with 29 million streams from their album RnB, Phyno’s “Full Time Job” album garnered 22 million streams to sit on the 9th position while Fireboy’s Adedamola album ocuppied the 10th position with 14 million streams.

Rema, Ayra starr perform together

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rema and fellow signee in Mavin Records Ayra Starr performed on stage together.

The video of the performance saw Rema singing the lyrics of "Ozeba" and upon hearing the chorus of the song, the spectators grooved to it and sang along with the performing artistes.

Their fans described the performance as lovely, with so much excitement to look back on after the festive season.

