Nigerian music superstar Wizkid's album "Morayo" has taken the top spot on the Nigerian Apple Music chart on Christmas Day.

The album, which was released Friday, November 22, 2024, has been a commercial success and has received widespread critical acclaim.

The Nigerian Apple Music chart is a weekly ranking of the most popular albums and singles in the country, based on streaming data from Apple Music.

The 16-track album comprising Afrobeat, R&B, was earlier on Apple Music's top 17 spots a few hours after its release.

The album held the number one spot on the Nigerian chart on December 25, with fans taking to social media to congratulate the artist on his success.

The feat is the latest in a string of accomplishments for Wizkid, who has been one of the most successful Nigerian artists in recent years.

Netizens react to Morayo's album feat

