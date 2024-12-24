Wizkid emerged as the top performing Afrobeats singer, beating his closest rival Burna Boy in latest ranking of global digital artist

The list also comprised four other contemporary Nigerian artistes making the raves of the moment

Music enthusiasts have taken to social media to express their opinions on the ranking of their favourite singers

Nigeria’s Ayo Balogun, mostly known as Wizkid, has been ranked the top performing Afrobeats singer on the Global Digital Artist Ranking.

The “Kese (Dance)” crooner defeated his fellow contemporary artistes including Ogulu Damini known as Burna Boy, Ololade ‘Asake’, David Adeleke also known as Davido, Divine ‘Rema’ Ikubor, and Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe ‘Ayra Starr.’

The Global Digital Artist Ranking collects and analyzes music data from around the world. The charts, sales, and streams are constantly updated.

While Wizkid recorded 569 points, his closest colleague, Burna Boy, had 390. Asake and Davido had 339 and 305 points, respectively, while Ayra Starr and Rema polled 217 and 209 points.

In a post on social media, fans of the singers have expressed with different opinions their thoughts on the ranking. While some agreed to it, some felt their favourites deserved better ranking.

Fans react to top performing Afrobeats ranking

And where does baddest aka 001 ? Nah 004 I Dey see for here

Asake big pass davido we go soon discuss am make una na worry

Nor forget davido and burna nor drop album o

Big Wiz stays unmatched! The Best Performing Afrobeats Artist on the Global Digital Artist Ranking with 569 points. Wizkid continues to set the pace and hold the crown for Afrobeats worldwide. Respect to all the amazing artists on the list too!

This is almost big 2025 bro. I don’t think there’s any convo about Wiz and Davido again swears. The talks should be Wiz and Burna

After all the performance wey Davido dey perform for different states na 305 points Una give am…na waiting fit am

