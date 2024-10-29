Odumodublvck has reacted to the list of winners of this year's Ballon d'Or after Vinícius Jr lost to Rodri

In a series of tweet on X, he uploaded a video where he was in the studio saying, 'mumu', 'Ewu' after Ballon d'Or announced Rodri's name

Fans had to react to his tweet as they took to the comments section to also drag him for his outburst

Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, better known as Odumodublvck, has faced the wrath of fans after taunting Vinícius Junior over Rodri’s Ballon d’Or Win.

Legit.ng had reported that Manchester City’s midfield anchor, Rodrigo Cascante had taken the shine off Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior and emerged the winner of the 2024 men Ballon d'Or.

Odumodublvck reacts to Vinicius Junior loss. Photo credit@odumodublvck/@rodri.cascante16@vinjr

Reacting to the post made by the organiser of the award, Odumodublvck shared a video of himself in the studio singing 'mumu', 'ewu' for Vinícius Júnior, after he also tweeted that he would continue to put in his best.

Fans drag Odumodublvck over tweet

Angry fans went to his comment section to drag the rapper, who gave relationship advice weeks ago.

Some people called him an upcoming artist, as another fan said that he had a personal vendetta against Vini.

Odumodublvck replies haters

In another tweet, the rapper went ahead to reply some of the people, who came for him over his post.

He said that all of them including Vini should get off.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Odumodublvck's tweet

Reactions have trailed the tweet made by the rapper. Here are some of the comments below:

@rahdamson_website_developer:

"Once you’re popular, you need to try to be logical in all you do or say. Vini is obviously the best."

@_emmy_rez:

"A public figure going after another public figure unprovoked.Odumodu will be 40 next year and Vini is just 24."

@_ismaheel_:

"Vinicius doesn’t even know Odumodu exists. Relax bro."

@abiola_yussuff:

"Odumodu no really know the implications of those tweets in the nearest future."

@shoes_by_demokraft:

"Moving around from Rice to Rodri."

@gbolahan701:

"Just Bc he lost his money on both team to score Real Madrid vs Barcelona…. Sporty bet Pain."

@official_buchi01:

"That guy nor get sense."

@gc.wilfred:

"Who is Odomodu? wanna be gangster rapper?"

Odumodublvck compares Suarez, Haaland

Legit.ng had reported that the rapper had shown that he was a football fan by comparing two great international players in his tweet on X.

The singer noted that Suarez was better than his colleague, Haaland, in sporting activities, though he didn't state the reason for his utterance.

His post sparked debate online and fans reacted to his tweet, which also attracted foreign sporting platform

