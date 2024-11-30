Video as Odumodublvck Performs at Mum's 70th Birthday, Dedicates Song to Her: “Mother's Blessing”
- A video has captured how Odumodublvck marked his mother's 70th birthday a few days ago
- In the clip, the mother, and son were on the stage and the singer was performing, he said that the song was specially composed for her
- Fans were happy about the video, as they all congratulated the aged woman in the comment section
Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Ojogwu, aka Odumodublvck, was over the moon as he celebrated his mother during her 70th birthday.
In a video collage sighted online, the die hard football fan was the music star, who performed for guests at the aged woman's birthday.
While he was on the stage, he said the song he was about to sing was specially composed for his mother.
He held her hand as they both sang and danced on together.
Odumodublvck's father joins them
In other video in the post, his father who was wearing a Niger Delta attire later joined his son and his wife on the stage.
The Commend crooner made money rain on his dear wife, who was dancing on the stage. The singer's father wore matching colours with his son, while his wife wore another colour.
Recall that the music star made a post about his mother a few says ago when she clocked 70.
See the video here:
Reactions trail video of Odumodublvck's performance
Netizens reacted to the video of the music star performing during his mother's birthday. Here are some of the comments below:
@sirius_ubah:
"Always a lovely thing for our parents to see us great and be celebrated themselves too."
@gucci_st._patrick:
"Beautiful moment."
@fathersgold:
"Mother's are blessings."
@dhood.tv:
"It’s plenty."
Odumodublvck blasts man over post
Legit.ng had reported that Odumodublvck had shared his opinion about a video of a man who asked his wife to leave the front seat.
In the recording, the man, his wife, and his mother were going out when the man asked his wife to leave the front seat for his mother.
The mother of the man told his wife that she has the front seat for the rest of her life, so she would sit there for the outing.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education ( 2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria ( 2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng