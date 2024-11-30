A video has captured how Odumodublvck marked his mother's 70th birthday a few days ago

In the clip, the mother, and son were on the stage and the singer was performing, he said that the song was specially composed for her

Fans were happy about the video, as they all congratulated the aged woman in the comment section

Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Ojogwu, aka Odumodublvck, was over the moon as he celebrated his mother during her 70th birthday.

In a video collage sighted online, the die hard football fan was the music star, who performed for guests at the aged woman's birthday.

While he was on the stage, he said the song he was about to sing was specially composed for his mother.

He held her hand as they both sang and danced on together.

Odumodublvck's father joins them

In other video in the post, his father who was wearing a Niger Delta attire later joined his son and his wife on the stage.

The Commend crooner made money rain on his dear wife, who was dancing on the stage. The singer's father wore matching colours with his son, while his wife wore another colour.

Recall that the music star made a post about his mother a few says ago when she clocked 70.

See the video here:

Reactions trail video of Odumodublvck's performance

Netizens reacted to the video of the music star performing during his mother's birthday. Here are some of the comments below:

@sirius_ubah:

"Always a lovely thing for our parents to see us great and be celebrated themselves too."

@gucci_st._patrick:

"Beautiful moment."

@fathersgold:

"Mother's are blessings."

@dhood.tv:

"It’s plenty."

