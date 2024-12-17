Portable has been sighted in church as a clergy held his hands and was praying seriously for him during service

Some members of the congregation also stretched their hands to the singer and joined the clergyman to rain prayer for him

The music star was crying like a baby as the session was going on, the video sparked reactions among fans of the singer

Controversial street pop singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, has been sighted in church.

In the clip, the Akoi Grace crooner was seen while a clergy was praying for him. The pastor held his hand and was seriously praying in other tongues.

Reactions trails Portable's video in church. Photo credit@portablebabey

Source: Instagram

Portable couldn't hold himself but was crying seriously as the clergy continued praying for him.

His lips were moving as he if he was also praying in the recording.

Congregation joins pastor to pray

In the video, the people standing close to the pastor were also heard praying for Portable. They stretched their hands toward him and were praying.

His signature coloured hair stood out among the crowd, while he was wearing a neck piece that had cowries on it.

Recall that the Zeh Nation boss had shown interest in different religion in the past. He was once seen being praying for in a Mosque and also visited a shrine after that.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Portable's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Portable crying in church. Here are some of the comments below:

@jeneefar07:

"God help Nigerians remain sane on the internet as well

@gabrieloladayo:

"I give him 24 hours to start his werey again."

@august_shalone:

"Werey go soon come online come drag honeyberry for moving on with another guy."

@ceekay_calvin:

"After this tears one cana for the road."

@thereal_beebee:

"This guy is on colos."

@realest_oganla:

"They need to give this guy a role in the yoruba film industry."

@emcee_reborn:

"Last night kor,Old video after assaulting that other pastor."sunbim1's profile picture

@sunbim1:

"To hate this guy is tough."

@becky_philips_:

"Person way wear ide ifa for neck enter chruch dey form cry dey play."

Portable slaps clergy near his bar

Earlier. Legit.ng had reported that a video had captured how the singer treated a pastor close to his Odogwu bar in Ogun state.

In the clip, the man was preaching around the singer's bar, and he sent his aide to warn him to leave the place.

Portable later went to meet the man, and he allegedly slapped him and warned him not to preach close to his bar again.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng