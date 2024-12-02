Afrobeat sensation David 'Davido' Adeleke has shared how his journey in the music industry began

The singer, during a recent interview, revealed that Don Jazzy and D'banj, the former music duo inspired him to do music

Davido also gave a detailed explanation of how it all started, which sparked tons of comments on social media

Nigerian music star David 'Davido' Adeleke made it to the front line of blogs after he went online to tell fans about his journey into Afrobeats.

Davido, who recently scored a nomination in the 2025 Grammy Awards due to his collaboration with Chris Brown on the song "Sensational", told fans how to get started with music.

Davido shares the story behind his decision to make music. @davido, @iambangalee, @donjazzy

A recent interview with the father of twins has popped up online. In it, he shared how Don Jazzy and D'banj inspired him to make music.

Davido noted that in 2008, when he was just 14 years old, Don Jazzy and D'banj had gone to Atlanta for a show, and he was the one who picked them up from the airport. He stated that they came for something with Kanye West, which was amazing to him.

He also noted that they headed to the club afterwards and spent over $20K, which he found thrilling.

According to him, from then on, he decided that he was going back home to do music.

@Lord_karmacruz:

"If na now Dbanj go collect Grammy o, then madt combo that time o. Even tubaba sef know say people Dey."

@powerchibueze:

"Respect to Don Jazzy he has inspired generations, not only you."

@ndblackdon:

"I genuinely like this guy's personality."

@Oluwaatobilobaa:

"1, 2, 3,4 haters coming in and saying he's trash, lies and etc. One thing is your tears we go use am drink garri this morning."

@Swankyd_:

"DBANJ DONJAZZY THE GOATS FR 🐐🐐."

Don Jazzy react to Tunde Ednut's post about Davido

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Tunde Ednut revealed the price of one of Davido's wristwatches, which he wore to an event.

In the video posted on social media, the singer is pictured with some people who ask him how much the fashion accessory costs.

When Don Jazzy saw the recording and the amount Ednut called the wristwatch, he reacted to the post.

