Davido: Nigerian Lady Breaks Down, Cries Uncontrollably After OBO Followed Her on Instagram
- A video of a lady crying uncontrollably after music star Davido followed her on social media is trending
- In the video that is circulating in the media, the lady, who was overwhelmed, could be seen rolling on the ground
- The lady's display over Davido's gesture has stirred reactions as netizens dropped comments
Nigerian international act David Adeleke Davido has again shown his love for a fan, who didn't see it coming.
Davido, who recently dropped his song Funds featuring Odumodu Blvck and Chike, followed the lady on the popular photo-sharing platform Instagram.
A viral video showed the lady crying uncontrollably over her recent feat as some people were trying to keep her calm.
Another clip showed her rolling on the ground as she found it unbelievable that Davido would follow her.
Watch the video as lady cries after Davido followed her on Instagram below:
Further reports revealed the lady gained Davido's attention after she repeatedly hyped his musical prowess in a series of videos.
See one of the videos of the lady hyping Davido below:
Watch another clip of the lady speaking about Davido below:
Legit.ng recently reported two tenants disturbing each other with Wizkid and Davido's songs.
Reactions as lady cries over Davido's gesture
Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:
amas1_officialss:
"It’s global now Believe my girl no small it’s a big congratulations."
king__mitchy:
"Love to see it!!! You deserve am ahD."
christian_somto_:
"Dream Comes True."
khalifa______won:
"This man too get love for him people."
juniorsmith_azubike:
"Congratulations."
therayztv:
"From here is only UP… you have been too real."
Davido shares how his dad motivated him
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Davido shared ways his father's influence transformed what he believed was a one-time deed into annual orphanage donations.
Davido revealed how he shared his account number three years ago on his birthday and received about $400,000 from fans and friends.
According to the Unavailable crooner, his father heard about the outcome and persuaded him to donate the money to the less privileged.
