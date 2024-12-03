Burna Boy kicked off another debate in the Nigerian music industry with a post he made on his Insta story

The singer called someone the most superior without giving an explanation of who he was referring to

Fans took to the comment section to debate his post as they all tried to name who indeed was the superior

Afrobeat star, Ebunolawa Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, knows how to set the social media on fire with his post.

The Last Last crooner whose old video trended after Egungun's viral tape took to his Insta story to make a cryptic post.

He wrote the 'Most Superior' and didn't give an explanation about what he had written or who he was referring to.

However, fans were quick to speculate that he was just praising himself. A few agreed with what he shared, while others did not.

Burna Boy's fans engage in a debate

Another debate started by fans of Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, David Adeleke's fans and that of the self acclaimed African giant.

They picked Wizkid as the most superior and said that Burna Boy was just following after their favourites.

Recall that this is not the first time that Burna Boy would be bragging about himself.

He once stated that he was different from the big two in the music industry.

How fans reacted to Burna Boy's post

Netizens reacted to the post made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

Beyoncé's daughter gushes over Burna Boy

Legit.ng had reported that a video had captured what Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy did while her family was leaving an award ceremony.

In the clip, the host of the award ceremony called out Burna Boy's name as the next artist to perform, and it caught Blue Ivy's attention.

Her action was a subject of discuss among fans, who were happy that Burna Boy was indeed a globally recognised star.

