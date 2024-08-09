Daniel Regha has given a review of Asake's new song “Lungu Boy” where he featured his senior colleague Wizkid

In a post on X, Regha said that the album was a bit one dimensional and some tracks had no business in the body of works

He noted that Asake stepped out of his comfort zone by experimenting with new sound, which was laudable

Social media critic, Daniel Regha, has met the wrath of some of his fans after he reviewed Asake's new album, 'Lungu Boy'.

Legit.ng had reported that Asake has teased his fans with what to expect from his album 'Lungu Boy' a few days ago. The album is a 15 track body of works that had some collaborations in it.

In his post on X, Regha stated that Asake experimented with a new sound and left his comfort zone. However, the album was one bit dimensional and some track such as “Worldwide, & Skating" had no business in the album.

Regha rates Asake's album

Rating the album, he said the singer scored five over ten and pointed some good things the

'Lonely at the Top' crooner had done.

According to the man, who claimed he was not a troll, “Wave” had the best transition, while “Start” would have made a great tribute song if Asake didn't switch up the flow.

Regha also noted that the intro to “Fuji Vibe” brought back memories of Olamide's “Wo!!.

See the post here :

Reactions trail Regha's tweet

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans about Regha's review. Here are some of the comments below:

@nonsoagain:

"If to say you dey analyze your life like this you no suppose poor."

@kjlyrics01:

"If Daniel rates an album 5.5/10, just know it’s a solid 10/10."

@localwerey:

"Otukpo, you don ever rate an album 10/10 for your life before?

@AbolajiGNF:

"Daniel Regha has to be the guy with the best knowledge and understanding the way he analyzes the way he break down his points i stand with you on this one you’re truly him."

@Luckyflows:

"Suru is the track you enjoyed… no they talk your opinion like facts before I knock you."

@Dc_Sunnyfresh:

"Coming out from Bush Baby.'

@blackboyrizzy:

"Omo drop your song I wan check something."

@mazi_ikanako:

"Well can't judge what you don't consume."

@carsblogerrrr:

"The only truth in what you said is that it is undoubtedly “SURU” being the best song on the album; the rest is a lie, oh. If he easy studio apari. I will rate the album 9/10."

