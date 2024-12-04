The 2025 Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards' nomination list has been released and it had many Nigerian singers making it there

The nominees' names were announced on Wednesday, December 3, and some Nigerian singers are competing with global artists in the Best International Act category

Asake, Tems, and Ayra Starr were among the Afrobeats stars who made the nomination list

Some Nigerian singers were nominated in different categories for the 2025 Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards.

Ahmed Ololade, also known as Asake, and other Nigerian singers, including Tems and Ayra Starr, were nominated for the Best International Act category.

The trio will compete with international singers like Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar, Glorilla, Latto, and Megan Thee Stallion in the same category. South African singer Tyla was also shortlisted as one of the nominees.

2025 MOBO Awards: Asake, Tems, Ayra Starr named in the same category as Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, and others. Photo: Asakenewz, Beyonce, Odumodu Blvck

The MOBO award will be held on February 18, 2025. The award organiser announced the nominees on its Instagram handle and described them as global stars shining bright.

In another category, Best African Music Act, Nigerian music stars dominated by taking seven nominations, followed by South Africans with two, and Ghana with one.

The nominated singers include Asake (Nigeria), Ayra Starr (Nigeria), Bnxn & Ruger (Nigeria), Odumodublvck (Nigeria), Rema (Nigeria), Shallipopi (Nigeria), Tems (Nigeria), Tyla (South Africa), Uncle Waffles (South Africa), King Promise (Ghana).

Netizens express support for artists in MOBO awards.

Social media users have reacted by supporting their favourite nominees who they believe win the Best International Act category of the award. Read some of their comments below:

@beautylovefemy:

Asake for the win

@rbeawards:

Tyla will take it again

@mr_gizi_g:

This nomination is tight

@cyrilgorit:

Asake is taking this

@mz.jnr:

Glorilla

@naygirlbepearl:

Tyla

Asake wins 2023 MOBO awards after defeating Davido

Legit.ng reported in 2023 that Asake defeated Davido, Burna Boy, Adekunle Gold, Rema, Wizkid, Tyla and other singers in Africa to win MOBO's Best African Music Act category.

The feat led to celebration from his fans and music enthusiasts, congratulating him for his success.

Before his victory in the category, he had lost his 2024 Grammy Award nomination in the Best African Performance category.

