Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface spurred the concerns of his fans and netizens following his recent outing

Legit.ng reported that Victor worsened his thigh injury in the Super Eagles' 2-1 loss to Rwanda at Godswill Akpabio International

In a series of pictures shared online, the Super Eagles star was spotted with Afrobeats singer Davido, rapper Zlatan, and Cubana Chiefpriest, which got many talking

Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface has come under fire following his recent post on social media.

The Super Eagles star shared photos of himself with Nigerian music icons Davido and Zlatan Ibile from an outing.

The striker, dressed in a neat all-white attire with matching trainers, was spotted with Afrobeats singer Davido and rapper Zlatan.

Legit.ng reported that Boniface attended Davido's sold-out show at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome, among other Nigerian celebs such as Cubana Chief Priest and Ubi Franklin.

Boniface aggravated his thigh injury during the Super Eagles’ 2-1 loss to Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on the final day of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

His recent fun moments have sparked reactions about his fitness, as his pictures went viral.

@kingydavies:

:Oga go play ball leave influencers to do there work. Ronaldo is still working hard despite his money and fame, una own small money club and flexing."

@LawrenceOkoroPG:

"Oga focus on your recovery and football. Pogba, Lingard and many more that has gone this route lost their careers."

@hisduthyy:

"@boniface_jrn That tattoo for your arm speaks loud how you love that woman. I want to spoil my grandma too this Xmas but it is what it is. I'll try with the little I have even na 1 wrapper. God bless all grandma out there."

@Tejumola151416:

"Good morning Egbon Boniface. Hope you slept well?"

@ChuksJAnyanwu1:

"Forget pictures. We ur fans need you to score lit of goals this season. More grace."

Alonso’s update on Boniface’s injury

Legit.ng reported that Xabi Alonso provided an update on Boniface after the striker picked up an injury during the November international window with Nigeria.

The countenance of the manager communicated displeasure as he claimed it was shameful to have played an injured player for a match that Nigeria already secured qualification.

