Videos from the 2024 British Fashion Awards have emerged online as international celebs graced the event

Nigeria's Wizkid, alongside Rihanna, ASAP Rocky, and Dave Chapelle, were among the big wigs from the music industry at the event

Wizkid's reaction as he was spotted in the same space with Rihanna and ASAP Rocky has spurred comments from his Nigerian fans

The British Fashion Awards took place in London, the UK, on Monday, December 2. Internationally recognised celebrities, including Afrobeats star Ayo Balogun Wizkid, attended the event.

Wizkid, who has been making waves in and outside Nigeria with his 6th studio album Morayo, which has continued to do the numbers on streaming platforms, put the country on the map again.

The Nigerian Star Boy was spotted in a group with ASAP Rocky, Rihanna, and Dave Chapelle as they shared some good moments.

Watch video of Wizkid exchanging pleasantries with ASAP Rocky below:

See video of Wizkid with Rihanna, ASAP Rocky and Dave Chapelle below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of Rihanna grooving to Wizkid's international hit song Essence in 2020.

Wizkid performs at British Fashion Award

The Nigerian singer also performed Trouble Mind, a track off his Morayo album, at the show.

Watch as Wizkid performs at the 2024 London Fashion Awards below:

Reactions as Wizkid attends British Fashion Awards

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, such as Wizkid's calm demeanour in a video with Rihanna, and ASAP Rocky left his fans talking.

44badbowyace_:

"Nobody ever knew he was with them This man no really send anybody."

rae_nat:

"International bad man! !the rest can go play w their mates."

blac_trevor:

"See aura baba just the amaze me."

tobiloba.ayo1:

"Composure and Steeze Dey shed Tears Idan."

regalsahm:

"Yooooo my favs in one video. Fine girl from Barbados. I greet you mama."

just1ayo:

"Composure and steeze 101%🫡🦅"

nikcothecreator:

"Omo wizkid is very humble ooo for him to stoop so low to be hanging out with asap rocky and Rihanna . Chia biggest Aje."

Wizkid reacts to Morayo's rating on Spotify

Legit.ng recalls reporting that an update by Spotify showed Wizkid's Morayo made it to the top ten global albums chart and was also on the list of top albums in the US.

A closer look at Spotify's list showed that Wizkid's album debuted at number 3 on the global top album chart, while it was the fourth album in the US.

The update spurred a reaction from the Nigerian music star.

