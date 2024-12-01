Victor Boniface is facing an internal investigation at Bayer Leverkusen after allegedly committing a driving offence

The Super Eagles striker was spotted operating his phone while driving about 20km/hr above the speed limit

Boniface was in Amsterdam with Cubana Chief Priest and other Nigerian celebrities at Davido’s concert last night

Victor Boniface enjoys his time off despite being under investigation at Bayer Leverkusen and could also be in trouble with German traffic authorities over a driving offence.

Boniface is currently injured and won't play again until the new year after Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso confirmed that he returned from the international break injured.

Victor Boniface's last game for Bayer Leverkusen came against VfL Bochum. Photo by Ina Fassbender/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The striker aggravated his thigh injury during the Super Eagles’ 2-1 loss to Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on the final day of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Boniface spotted at Davido’s concert

The striker is using his time out due to injury to recharge his social battery and mingle with some Nigerian celebrities in the neighbouring Netherlands.

As seen in a video circulating on social media, the former Royal Union Saint-Gilloise forward was seen with Cubana Chief Priest, Ubi Franklin, Zlatan and others.

Afrobeats artiste Davido held a sold-out concert at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam last night, and it witnessed the presence of top Nigerian socialites.

Boniface is currently under fire at Leverkusen after a video emerged on social media showing him operating his phone and driving above the speed limit, as noted by BILD.

The German champions acknowledged the incident in a statement and claimed they would look into the incident, while head coach Xabi Alonso also reacted.

The incident comes six weeks after the Nigerian forward was involved in a ghastly accident and emerged with body scratches and no major injuries.

Alonso’s update on Boniface’s injury

Legit.ng reported that Xabi Alonso provided an update on Boniface after the striker picked up an injury during the November international window with Nigeria.

The countenance of the manager communicated displeasure as he claimed it was shameful to have played an injured player for a match that Nigeria already secured qualification.

Source: Legit.ng