Davido's Rolls-Royce Spectre and Tesla Cybertruck have landed in Lagos, Nigeria, as video and picture recently emerged online

Legit.ng recalls reporting the DMW label boss had disclosed he was flying his luxurious whips by air into the country

Davido's ally and Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut, in a recent post, confirmed the arrival of the singer's Rolls-Royce Spectre and Tesla Cybertruck

Music star David Adeleke Davido is set to 2024 festive in grand style as his newly acquired Rolls-Royce Spectre and Tesla Cybertruck have touched down in Nigeria.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Grammy-nominated artist made headlines after he disclosed his Rolls-Royce Spectre and Tesla Cybertruck would arrive in Nigeria by air instead of the popular water transportation.

Davido's Rolls-Royce Spectre, Tesla Cybertruck spotted at Lagos airport. Credit: davido/mazitundeednut

Source: Instagram

Days after Davido's viral announcement, the music star's ally and Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut revealed the expensive whips had landed in Nigeria.

A clip shared online showed Davido's cyber truck at the Muritala Mohammed Airport in Lagos

Sharing the good news online, Tunde Ednut wrote in a caption:

"Onwa December…… This December, them go hear am."

The arrival of Davido's cars comes a few days after his show in Lagos, scheduled for December 24.

Slide the post below to see a video of Davido's cyber truck and Roll Royce in Nigeria:

Reactions as Davido's cars arrive in Nigeria

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, including a comment from Davido's bestie Cubana Chiefpriest, read them below:

arewablog__:

"Pls how can I take photo inside that RR?"

iam_bmodel:

"Make Wizkid no move around anyhow this period. They go use Cyber truck jam oh."

richie.richie127:

"Heyyy God ! Wahala Ooo."

graph_sultan:

"How many car Davido wan use? Make e give me one make I use am for Uber."

onyinyechi__favour:

"Davido is the richest human alive."

perrywin_:

"My 001 Dey show working."

