A video has captured Davido speaking happily about his family in an interview sighted on social media

In the clip, he said that his father was very humble and people will just walk past him without knowing he was the one

He also mentioned that people started paying attention to his family when he sang Dami Duro a few years ago

Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido has spoken glowingly about his family in an interview with Nando leaks.

The music star, who praised Nigerian doctors and the movie industry during an interview, said that he was from a humble and modest family.

According to him, if people see his father, they will never know him and would just walk pass him.

He added that his father was a simple man and that a lot of people didn't know that he was from a rich family till he sang one of his singles, Dami Duro.

Davido explained that in the song, he said that people should not stop him as he was the son of a rich man. The Timeless crooner further added that people started to make research about his family after that song.

Davido speaks about schooling

Also in the recording, the superstar, who gave skit maker an expensive wristwatch also spoke about high school.

He mentioned that he went to the most expensive school in Lagos state. Davido added that his classmates used to go to the mall or go to watch movies after school.

However, he was always running to the studio instead of following his classmates.

The Awuke crooner also stated that he was a flashy person because of the nature of his career as an artist.

Here is the video here:

Davido prays for Nigeria

Legit.ng had reported that the Afrobeat singer had made a new post on X where he prayed for his country, Nigeria, after he was criticised over his recent interview.

In his post, he said that God would bless Nigeria and also shared a picture of the national flag alongside his tweet.

Fans were quick to comment about the flag of the country on his bio, and many reacted to his post.

