Davido has reacted to a new law passed in Belgium about street girls' welfare and existence in the country

Belgium had made a law to cater for hotel girls' health insurance, pension, safety protection and formal employment

Davido tweeted about it and fans reacted to his tweets as they shared their hot takes about his stance on such subject

Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido met the wrath of critics after he reacted to the new law enacted in Belgium which favoured calls girls.

Belgium had created a law that catered for the welfare of street girls. In the law, they were entitled to health insurance, sick days, pensions.

Source: Instagram

The law also stated that call girls would enjoy maternity leave, safety protection, formal employment and other benefits.

Reacting to the new law, the music star, who was criticised for his show abroad, called it a groundbreaking law.

Fans blasts Davido over tweet

Followers of the superstar who was praised by bestie were not happy with his tweet.

They claimed the Timeless crooner patronises street girls despite being married.

How fans reacted to Davido's tweet

Reactions have trailed Davido's tweet about Belgum's law. Here are some of the comments here:

@AjMachalaa:

"For you to put 🇧🇪 for your bio your must have received a sweet deal better than your music."

@simplyjoneszy:

"He patronizes them so it’s understandable."

@voluptousdivas:

"Customer dada ni."

@nino_destino:

"Na why i prefer Wizkid be this. There is no way Davido can be a role model to sane people."

@kelvin_krtz:

"If not for his consistent acts of generosity and lifting others up, his stance on certain issues might have made it harder for him to reach where he is in the entertainment industry."

@michael_chiidiebere:

"The department he’s fully involved in, no leave no transfer even in marriage my guy Dey proactively active."

@estellinas6kboutique:

"Idolo loves drama."

@romide60:

"How about overtime pay?"

@bustamike_1:

"You just can’t defend Davido."

@emcee_reborn:

"Bobo that is promoting his incoming single with Belgium flag since 2weeks now..So anything Belgium na strategy...Wish some of you understand entertainment and PR."

Davido promises another interview

Legit.ng had reported that the music star had shared his decision to grant another interview after the uproar that followed an interview he granted about Nigeria.

During the chat, he discouraged investors from coming to Nigeria by saying that the economy was in shambles.

His new tweet was greeted with a series of reactions by fans in the comment section as they told him what to say.

Source: Legit.ng