A lady known as Lisa Greene has reacted after attending the Ziggo Dome sold out show Davido staged on November 30th

In her tweet, she said that she was given a free ticket to attend the event, but she was disappointed at the end of the day

She noted that Davido was a lazy performer and the 45 minutes she spent at the place was so boring

A Caucasian lady known as Lisa Greene has given a review of Davido's show, which took place at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam.

In a tweet sighted by Legit.ng, the lady explained that she got a free ticket from a friend, and she thought that it will be the best night of her life.

However, the 45 minutes she spent at the concert was boring and wasted.

Lady describes Davido

Also in Lisa Greene's tweet, she described Davido as a lazy performer. Greene also mentioned that no one warned her before she went to the concert.

A video of Wizkid's 2022 concert at the Ziggo Dome was attached to her post.

Recall that after Davido's sold out show, a video of Wizkid's old concert at the same venue started trending and many applauded it above the Timeless crooner's performance.

See the post here:

Reactions trail Greene's post about Davido

Netizens reacted to what Greene said about Davido's concert. Here are some of the comments below:

@Wuwaika90:

"For this alone, David deserves to be sent to the hottest desert in Saudi where there’s no electricity, he don carry scamming reach Netherlands."

@Jayx_2k:

"No worry Wizkid is coming to save you guys after all that noise pollution."

@Johnnyharrt:

"Don't tell us you regret attending his show at zigo dome."

@justtruth001:

"Una no well sha."

@badablestarlove:

"Haa, really do you mean what you are saying ??? ,because from all the videos I saw online , he’s trying . Davido is trying."

@omojaytee2:

"Very boring, empty sits left and right."

@GuyMr0:

"Osak no dey disappoint."

Davido speaks about Grammy Awards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the singer had opened up about the relationship he shared with American rapper Chris Brown in an interview.

In the clip, he said that Brown loves Afrobeat and the African culture, he also noted that Brown doesn't just take from people.

Fans of the two singers were happy that they can share a synergy, and they compared their relationship with other artists.

