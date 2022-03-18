Popular Nigerian soul singer Olanike Laoye, better known as Nikki Laoye, is officially married to Soul Snatcha

This comes as Nikki took to her social media timeline to share photos from their wedding ceremony

Her colleagues, as well as fans and followers, have since taken to social media to send their congratulations to the latest couple

Congratulation messages are in for Nigerian singer Nikki Laoye and her man Adekunle Adeyoola better known as Soul Snatcha.

This comes after Nikki on Friday, March 18, via her Instagram page, shared photos from her wedding ceremony.

Nikki Laoye and Soul Snatcha finally tie the knot. Credit: @Nikkilaoye

Source: Instagram

Sharing the photos, Nikki wrote,

"Our New Beginning has begun.. A Love story orchestrated by God and blessed by our families (The Laoyes & The Adeyoolas) We are so excited for all that God is doing and about to do with us as we take up this new mantle as husband and wife. We are so thankful and grateful to our families,our online family and everyone who is praying for us, supporting us,giving us gifts..God bless you all."

See her post below:

Congratulation messages pour in for Nikky Laoye and hubby

Popular celebrities, fans and followers have since taken to social media to congratulate the newly wedded couple.

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

realmercyaigbe:

"Congratulations sis ."

oliveemodi:

"Yaaasssss!!! Congratulations Sis‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️."

daalaoruwari:

"Congratulations mami!!! I'm So happy for u❤️."

chief_femibranch:

"Congratulations Guys, may multiple blessings be your permanent companion on this new journey in jesus name. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

aramidemusic:

"Congratulations sis❤️❤️❤️❤️."

munachiabii:

"Our Music royalty! congratulations Mami ❤️."

isbae_u:

"Congratulations ma’am ❤️❤️."

emmanyra

"Absolutely stunning! Congrats dear! ."

bettyirabor:

"Awesome.... God bless your Union❤️❤️."

sammieokposo:

"Congratulations Fam @nikkilaoye @soulsnatcha."

officialjdess:

"Awwww the most beautiful thing I’ve seen today❤️❤️❤️congratulations to the amazing snatchas."

sisispeaks:

"Online guests don’t forget your souvenir on your way out!"

