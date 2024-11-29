A young Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video on TikTok after visiting her grandmother at her house

In the video, she gushed over her grandmother's great hospitality spirit and showcased the foodstuffs she gave to her

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to it

A heartwarming video showing the special bond between a young Nigerian lady and her grandmother has melted hearts online.

The clip, which has since gone viral, was taken during her recent visit to her grandmother's house.

Nigerian student shows off gifts from grandma Photo credit: @favykay0/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady gushes as grandma gives her foodstuffs

In the video shared via her TikTok handle @favykay0, she expressed her gratitude for her grandmother's hospitality.

She revealed that she had been struggling with financial difficulties at school, causing her to seek comfort and solace in her grandmother's company.

The video showed the lady being treated to a sumptuous meal, with her grandmother showering her with love, care, and attention.

The grandmother's kindness did not stop there, as she also presented her granddaughter with a generous gift of foodstuffs, including rice and garri, as well as some money.

She captioned the video:

"POV: Sapa was dealing with me at school so I decided to visit my granny. My grandma is the best. She served me food. She gave me foodstuffs. Rice, garri, money. She prayed for me."

Reactions as lady visits grandmother's house

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Simon Juliet said:

"If u never experienced grandparents love, gather here? Let’s cry."

@Eby Anijiofor said:

"Grandma close eyes dey pray you open eyes dey look us. May God replenish grandma’s purse."

@Cisca said:

"I never experienced this, they told me mine was a witch. I had to avoid her."

@Dollypee said:

"U mean grandma gave u all this, Abeg no make me develop feelings for grandma oooo."

@fralife_snow said:

"Grandma dey get money ooooo when my grandma die Na like 4M we see for her room, CASH."

@Precious stated:

"The one from my mom's side is late. The one from my dad's side dey fly for night."

@UCHE stated:

"If una knw wetin dey my grandma kitchen ehnn, the woman na billionaire in disguise, Omo, I just carry tea dey come back y she go get pas 3 big milo."

@Light added:

"My own grandma still dey give me money up till now, she will be like, u still schooling so you need money. God bless and protect her for me."

Watch the video below:

Lady reunites with grandma after 10 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video where she and her grandmother reunited after 10 years of being apart.

The beautiful moment was captured in a sweet video, as the lady hugged her grandmother affectionately.

Source: Legit.ng