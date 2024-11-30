Wizkid has shared a prayer with his fan on X, but he didn't give the name of the person he was referring to

In the post which was later deleted, he said he does not want to run into an opponent when he gets to Lagos

Fans took to the comment section to suggest who he might have in mind, while a few advised him

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun has sparked massive reactions after his tweet went viral on X.

The top charting singer prayed not to run into his 'opps' (opponent) in Lagos state. He however didn't state the name of the person he was referring to, but fans were quick to call his arch-enemy, David Adeleke, better known as Davido.

The music star later deleted the tweet and peeps wondered why he was throwing a shade at the person.

Davido's fans taunts Wizkid

Fans of the superstar, who recently bragged about his family also reacted to Wizkid's tweet.

A few of them reminded the Ojuelegba crooner of his encounter with Davido at a London club and how he hastily left the place.

Reactions trail Wizkid's post about his opponent

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post made by Wizjkid. Here are some of the comments below:

@ikaydardison:

"You are who you say you’re!"

@ausbond_bardi:

"When u see them for club weytin you do... Oga relax."

@kingmillieknows:

"If you run into dem now, you go run comot for club, fear dey catch you."

@oreoluwa.x:

"Rest size 7."

@blessed_457889:

"Him see them for London wetin him do."

@badboidreams:

"I be Fc ooo but inside there men wacko ooo no go there o give them chance e get why."

@ajiri_21:

"You nor run into am for London?"

@zeeeech:

"No one is answering you ! Yet you tweeting ain’t you tired ! Grow up you both are winning."

@rita_chicano:

"U see drugs e no good I swear."

@008_mynd_:

" 5ft tall they threaten."

Skales speaks about Wizkid

Legit.ng had reported that the singer and a fan had engaged in a chat about his career and the people who helped him rise.

In a post on X, a fan said that Wizkid was the one who made Skales, but the singer disagreed and said the singer also cannot say such.

Another fan, who was not satisfied with Skales' response, said that Banky W made both Wizkid and Skales

Source: Legit.ng