Singer Skales and a fan have engaged in a chat about his career and the people who helped him rise

In a post on X, a fan said that Wizkid was the one who made Skales, but the singer disagreed and said the singer also cannot say such

Another fan, who was not satisfied with Skales' response, said that Banky W made both Wizkid and Skales

Nigerian singer, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, better known as Skales, and a fan known as Blvck Venom have engaged in an argument about his music career.

The 'Shake body' crooner was on X when Blvck Venom said that it was Ayodeji Balogun better known as Wizkid that made Skales' career a successful one.

In his response, the singer, who once appreciated Don Jazzy's help, said that Wizkid can never say he was the reason behind his success.

Skales added all Blcvk Venom was saying were lies just to instigate hate.

Skales tweets about Banky W

After Blvck Venom was done, another fan known as Daboss made another statement about Skales and Banky W.

Daboss mentioned that Banky W was the one who made both Wizkid and Skales.

Daboss made a shout-out to the singer turned politician, who got a love letter from his wife days ago. He stated that Banky W made two great singers, and he can't wait to meet Skales in Ibadan.

In his response, Skales noted that if not for Banky W's effort in his career and that of Wizkid's, it was only God that can say what would have happened to both of them.

How fans reacted to Skales' tweet

Reactions have trailed the tweet made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@30BGPlayBoy:

"Make you look person way say Wizkid made you like say she done chop today Wizkid fans too useless."

@CollinsNBA88:

"You see Belgium flag,you still Dey explain ,later una go say nah him fanbase."

@Spiffsam:

"That guy has a Belgium flag on. They’re setting you up against Wizkid cause that isn’t a Wizkid fan. But you’ll ignore positive things and respond to the negative from probably another fan base who wants you to be disrespectful to your brother and you fall for it everytime!"

@Olaisho3:

"You are not wise enough to see the flag that Davido fans are always the one coming to instigate you against Wiz? You will be blind to that or is it an agenda to always bring Wiz name on this X?"

@samtos_12:

"God bless you for this nice response."

@joenick001:

"You have given him the engagement he needs."

@jiggysoft_:

"Na Davido fan u no see Belgium 🇧🇪 flag for him page ?? He just want create problem and enemy btw u and wiz ..u must not reply but it’s not easy shaa not to clear d air."

@ArasimIdowu:

"How will someone say Wizkid made skales when they both started out under banky W. Mtchew."

@BigHomie_Lawson:

"Wiz Fc just Dey make Skakes,jaywon and mayD cry everyday lol.. una too like trouble oo."

Skales speaks about Wizkid

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian singer and former signee of EME music got into an exchange with some netizens, who accused him of being envious of his colleague Wizkid.

Skales, who recently dropped a new single, Jogo, responded to the allegations, noting the claims were false, and it was about time he addressed them after allowing it to run for so long.

In a series of tweets, Skales spoke about his relationship with Wizkid and why they stopped being friends after he left Banky W's record label, EME

