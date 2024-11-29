Yul Edochie is back on the trends table following what he said via his Instagram social media page

Yul, who was in the news over a picture with a pregnant woman, has expressed his wish to have another son

The actor went on to pick a name ahead of the child, eliciting even more reactions from internet users

Nigerian social media user and actor Yul Edochie is on the front line of blogs over a post he has just made on social media.

The controversial Nollywood star, who always finds himself on the trends table, told his fans that he would love to have another son.

Yul Edochie says he wants to have another son. Credit: @yuledochie, @realdonaldtrump

Recall that Yul had two sons with his second wife, Judy Austin. He has mentioned that another son might be in the works. This comes shortly after he pleaded with Judy to give him a female child.

In the new post, Yul said he would name him after the US' Donald Trump if he had another son.

In his words:

"If God blesses me with another son l'll name him Trump. Named after President Donald Trump. Leader of the Stubborn Boys Association."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Yul Edochie's post

Read some comments below:

@akosua__chantie_:

"Being stubborn at age 40 is foolishness."

@lhor_dfreddy01:

"Look at your priorities in your 40's, TUEH!!!!"

@alaofunmi:

"Pls be giving yourself some respect Pls 😔 it's now getting out of hands 🙄who do you like this now?"

@sir_affluent_001:

"Why you no go name him Tunumbu, leader of hardship association?"

@evelyn.ambi:

"Name him Jagaban will fix Nigeria"

@kizobillz:

"Tinubu would have been a better name sir."

@_frankaddo_:

"You will surely have one. You know what to do sir. 👨🏽‍🦯 Just make Judy moan 24/7👨🏽‍."

@alex_okoroji:

"You should actually name him Tinubu, I think say dem use am swear for you."

@couplestherapies:

"Why not the other T that we all know."

@jatturodneykay:

"Am laughing so hard, was in the hospital with his side chick, thinking the baby was a girl, am sure they found out is a girl, Judy rest I know u think u replacing Mays kid but your downfall is near."

