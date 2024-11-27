Singer Mr May D was recently caught up in an online fight with some Wizkid's fans over his comment about Davido

The Ile Ijo crooner, in the heat of the exchange, shared the only reasons he was unable to surpass Wizkid's in the music industry

May D's comment, which appears to be belittling Wizkid's influence in the music industry, has since triggered his fans, who clapped back

Nigerian singer Mr May D, whose real name is Akinmayokun Awodumil, has bragged about how he would have dominated the music industry ahead of his Wizkid if not for his conflict with now defunct group Psquare, which used to be owned by Peter and Paul Okoye.

May D made the bold statement during a heated exchange with Wizkid's fanbase after he expressed pride in the singer's arch-rival Davido in a tweet on X.

"Always proud of you @davido , very kind guy!! We don’t deserve you," May D tweeted.

His tweet, however, didn't go well with Wizkid's fans, who launched a verbal attack on him. In response, May D, who was in the news about his performance at Ile Ife, Osun state, wrote,

"If no he wetin happen between me and Psquare , who be wiz ? Chai."

See another tweet May D shared about Wizkid:

He further called on Wizkid to caution his fans to avoid future confrontation with him.

"Next time , caution your fans , make dem Dey mind their business or else I come for all of you,"

Recall that on July 18, 2020, May D, who was featured on Psquare's hit song Chop My Money alongside US star Akon, announced he had signed a deal with Davido Music Worldwide (DMW).

Reactions trail May D's comment about Wizkid

Read some of the comments that trailed Mr May D's tweet below:

GucciStarboi:

"Who be Wiz but na same you sleep like abandoned cat inside carton to Psquare house."

Swaggzeez1:

"His first son is literally more relevant than you. You sha wan use Wizkid collect rent from Davido."

dan_d26:

"Ur career don kpai tay tay upcoming for over 10 years."

CollinsNBA88:

"idiot Dey regret Currently you nor fit go band to band with portable."

What May D said about Amapiano

Legit.ng also reported that the singer cleared the air on how the Amapiano sound from South Africa was introduced to Nigeria.

While Davido fans gave him credit, May D, in a tweet, said he brought Amapiano to Nigeria, with awards to back up his claim.

"Na me bring amapiano come naija , and I have awards to prove that! We started the naija South African collaboration," he said.

Source: Legit.ng