Singer Oladips has reacted to his arrest and custody by the EFCC in some videos on his Insta story

He stated that he had gone and came back, he added that he has seen a lot because they wanted to kill him

Oladips also reacted to the allegation of doing yahoo and fans shared their take about him in the comment section

Nigerian rapper Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, better known as Oladips, has reacted after he was released by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, (EFCC).

The music star, who faked his death a year ago, shared a video and a post on his Insta story about the allegation made against him.

Oladips regains freedom of EFCC's custody. Photo credit@oladips

In one of his post, he noted that he didn't do yahoo, and he didn't commit any fraudulent act.

Oladips taunts haters

Also on his Insta story, he said that he has seen a lot of challenges. The singer claimed that they wanted to kill breadwinner as he gave himself a new name.

The controversial singer bragged that he always come out triumphant after every challenge. He shared a written evidence that he has been cleared by the anti graft agency.

Oladips' arrest came a few weeks after fans marked one remembrance of his fake death.

Reactions trails Oladips' post

Netizens reacted to the post made by Oladips. Here are some of the comments below:

@thriftbysweez_backup:

"This guy don really go through a lot."

@_boyflo:

"Wetin you do?"

@simeon.delight:

"Bros you want make we believe this one too."

@officialdorine22:

"Chai. You have been through a lot lately."

@iam_quincydark006:

"This guy wants to be popular be all means."

@ableboydemarle:

"You still want fake EFCC arrest again guy, oya we believe."

@eniola___sarah:

"Wetin do Lazarus again? EFCC what did Lazarus buy from you all?"

@akella_paul_:

"You no do anything, you for tell them you be Lazarus."

@danielfundz00:

"I swear this guy is really going through a lot, Nigeria this guy needs u guys prayer."

@ezeqwesiri:

"Omo only raise from the dead, survive EFCC… No worry nothing you no fit survive again."

