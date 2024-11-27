Davido, in a recent video, disclosed he is working on his fifth studio album more than a year after he dropped Timeless

The music star, who revealed when fans should expect his new album, also spoke about his upcoming collaboration with Odumodu Blvck and Chike

Davido's fans and followers have since expressed excitement about the singer's forthcoming music album

Nigerian international act David Adeleke Davido is working on his fifth studio album, scheduled to be released in 2025.

The DMW label boss, who recently released a song, Awuke, with YG Marley, said his new album will showcase African vibes.

Davido, who also collaborated with US rap star Nicki Minaj, spoke about his forthcoming song Funds, which features rapper Odumodu Blvck and Chike.

Speaking on The Baller Alert show, the singer named Odumodu, the current biggest rapper in Nigeria, compared Chike to US star Bryston Tiller.

"My next album drops early next year, but i have a new record dropping about couple of days with Odumodu Blvck and Chike dubbed Funds," Davido said.

Watch the video as shared by Odumodu Blvck below:

Watch an extended video shared by Chike below:

Davido's fifth album comes after over a year of releasing Timeless through Davido Music Worldwide, Columbia Records, and Sony Music Entertainment.

Reactions as Davido speaks on new project

Read some of the comments below:

adesope_shopsydoo:

"Lol this Odumodu na real Wahala… industry machine."

teejay_xs

"They way he described the artist."

king_shyzee:

"Now let’s hear better gbedu David is king."

greatzbeauty_ltd:

"The way he hypes other musicians for me So selfless ❤️ Truly a King."

ophicial_zeal:

"See where he place Odumodu and chike globally."

maziobinna_01:

"davido bring back Aye melody for us, that song hit different."

Davido on plans to cancel his Lagos show

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the singer responded to critics who threatened to cancel his forthcoming gig in Lagos.

Recall that Davido declared that Nigeria's economy was in "shambles", eliciting varied emotions from his countrymen.

Following the backlash, Davido announced on his X page that people were trying to cancel his forthcoming Lagos gig scheduled for December 24, 2024.

