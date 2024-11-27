Well-known Nigerian singer Davido addressed fans who are planning to cancel his Lagos concert due to his recent controversial interview

Recall that some top personalities attacked Davido over his recent interview where he stated that the country's economy was in shambles

The twin dad recently took to his X page to announce an alleged intention to cancel his Lagos gig, which is scheduled for December 24th

Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido has responded to critics who are threatening to cancel his forthcoming gig in Lagos due to his recent controversial interview.

In the interview, Davido declared that Nigeria's economy was in "shambles", eliciting varied emotions from his countrymen. While some admired his directness, others accused him of being unpatriotic.

Davido announced on his X page that people were trying to cancel his forthcoming Lagos gig in December 24, 2024.

In answer, the singer boldly asserted that he does not need to perform in Nigeria, noting that he has a global fanbase and numerous performance options internationally.

He wrote:

“Dem say dem go cancel my show cus of my interview … loooool I don’t to have perform in NIGERIA 🇳🇬.”

See his tweet below:

Netizens react to Davido’s tweet

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

outwest4k:

"Na wizkid drop album na davido dey trend."

evelyn____xx:

"They have energy for everything except the cost of living in this country. Davido is not your problem!!"

ostinpostop:

"Davido didn’t lie …. If you cancel his tour for shinning the light then you are a problem,.. the economy is in shambles and they are hiding behind removal of subsidy to hide their Great inadequacies."

weinerplus:

"Is there a Nigerian that hasn't said what Davido said?. There's literally no investor who will be deterred by Davido's comments. Nigeria's poor governance is LITERALLY common knowledge to the universe.. Anyways let them cancel the show. He's still wealthy."

@dammiedammie35:

"Over them all OBO, speak your truth, speak on it !!"

@it_Rutie:

"I know you didn’t any harm. I understand that you may not have considered Nigeria’s economy at that time, but I kindly ask that in the future, you take the country’s welfare into account before responding. A more strategic approach could make a significant difference."

_oyiza:

"The country is in shambles but it’s Davido that’s the issue!!! This country is not a real place fr!!!"

@Mautiin01:

Nah Osun people you go dey tell that one, nobody send your papa!! Osakpolor

Verydarkman slams TVC presenter

The Nigerian social media critic lashed out at television presenter Nyma Akashat Zibiri for attacking singer Davido (David Adeleke).

The Feel hitmaker noted that the economy is in shambles and Americans should not bother to relocate to the country or even invest in it.

Countering Akashat Zibiri’ s statement, Verydarkman demanded her to list the investors Tinubu and his cabinet have brought into the country.

