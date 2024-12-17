Afrobeats star Davido recently shared exciting news about a show he will be performing at in the United Kingdom

Davido will take the stage alongside legendary rapper 50 Cent and singer Mary J. Blige at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The announcement has stirred excitement among Davido's fans while some of Wizkid's fans also shared their take ahead of Davido's performance

Nigerian music star David Adeleke Davido has caused a buzz on social media after he announced one of the big events he will perform at in 2025.

Davido, who is set to drop his fifth studio album, 5ive, next year, will perform at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the United Kingdom in July 2025.

Davido to join 50 Cent and Mary J. Blige on stage. Credit: davido/50cent/therealmaryjblige

To make it memorable, the Funds crooner will share the stage with legendary hip-hop artist 50 Cent and R&B Mary J. Blige.

See Davido's post below:

Davido is, however, not the first Nigerian artiste to perform at the 62,850-capacity Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Wizkid, in 2023, had a show at the popular UK arena, which went viral.

In related news, Davido joined Chris Brown on stage during the US star's show in South Africa.

Reactions ahead of Davido's performance

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video as fans and non-fans shared their opinions.

jess_ogie:

"Wizkid did it alone Appreciate that man mehnn."

quz_bal:

"God bless wiz."

eshi_jnr:

"Davido biggest artist in Africa and the world."

kayceeehis:

"OMO this one loud oh,this dude is gone already."

the_som_som:

"OBO is booked and super busy! Love it so much for him."

sf_baron:

"Odg and wiz did it alone."

odogwugiantt:

"Always Gumbody well do as your power reach sha."

followmylead7:

"Gumbody 😢. Wiz & Burna did theirs alone respectively. This one knows he can’t sell out quarter sef."

