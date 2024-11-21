Igbo Man Graduates from UK University, Teaches Oyinbo Lecturer Cultural Handshake On Graduation Day
- A Nigerian man who graduated from the University of Derby in the United Kingdom shook hands with an Oyinbo lecturer in an Igbo cultural way
- The man, who wore a red cap, was applauded when he did the handshake after he was called on stage
- Many who came across the video hailed the man for representing Nigeria’s heritage in the diaspora
A Nigerian man’s action during his graduation ceremony from the University of Derby in the United Kingdom got people talking.
When he was called on stage to receive his certificate, the man taught an Oyinbo lecturer how to shake hands culturally.
The moment was captured in a video shared by @lashedinderby on TikTok.
The man, who wore a red cap and an ‘Isiagu’ shirt, was applauded when he did the handshake on stage.
He also held a white horn-like item associated with the Igbo tribe.
The video was captioned:
“POV: A married business Igbo man finally graduated after leaving his container and big shop in Nigeria.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions as Igbo man graduates from University of Derby in UK
Many who came across the footage hailed the man for representing Nigeria’s heritage in the diaspora.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
@Ayibapreye Matthew said:
"My dad is also a PhD holder, him and my mom are planning on going abroad to further studies."
@Chizzy00 said:
"Make i download this video to show my papa no be everytime he go Dey show me my mate."
@La’viv said:
"That's for the culture!!igbo kwenu!"
@Chiamaka said:
"Oyibo people no get wahala,if na my lecturer wey you try teach or correct likedat,e no go funny."
Nigerian mum bags first class from University of Derby
In a related story, A Nigerian mum graduated with a first-class degree from the University of Derby in the United Kingdom.
She shared videos and pictures from her graduation day as she appreciated her husband for being the best.
Many who came across the video congratulated the lady and applauded her for her academic achievement.
