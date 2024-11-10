Iyabo Ojo's Son-in-law Juma Jux Shares His Opinion on Nigerian Jollof Rice and Pepper Soup
- Tanzanian singer and Iyabo Ojo's son-in-law Juma Jux has shared his take on Nigerian jollof rice and pepper soup
- In his music video, the singer's fiancée Priscilla Ojo gave him jollof rice and pepper soup, and his reaction made her laugh
- His take on Nigerian jollof rice and pepper soup got the attention of social media users who supported him
Tanzanian singer Juma Jux has shared his opinion about Nigerian jollof rice and pepper soup after his fiancée and Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, gave them to him.
In a clip from his music video Ololufe Mi, Juma Jux was seen struggling to drink water after he tasted the pepper soup. He said it was too spicy but he loved the jollof rice.
Priscy, as Priscilla is fondly called, smiled at her partner after he expressed dissatisfaction at how peppery the soup was.
Several netizens were in the comments section of the Tanzanian singer's video on Instagram, and they noted that Nigerian foods usually contain pepper.
Watch the video below:
Reactions as Iyabo's son-in-law tastes Nigerian jollof
Check out some of the comments on Juma Jux's video below:
@iya_silifa:
"We eat peppers a lot in Nigeria, you can't escape it."
@ojulewastudio:
"Nothing compares to Nigeria Jollof rice. We love you right back."
@priscyetjux_germany:
"I said it. Priscilla has been feeding him proper Naija peppery foods."
@kjo_christy
"Don't worry, we would make it less spicy next time. We love you our in-law for embracing our culture."
@juxpri25:
"Nigerians and pepper na collabo. Our in-law is well fed. Priscy you sabi take care of your hubby, evidence choke."
@35northrestaurant:
"Pepper is one of our signature."
Priscilla Ojo, Jum Jux go on date
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian social media space was in a chokehold since reports about Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla and her Tanzanian lover went viral.
A recent clip of the lovers stepping out on a dinner date in Lagos together had gone viral as the couple continued to flaunt their love.
In another clip, shared on social media by Priscilla's boyfriend, Juma Jux, he was seen showing off the different gifts given to him by Iyabo Ojo's daughter.
