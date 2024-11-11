Actor Gabriel Afolayan has shared a lovely picture collage of his children, whom he had with his new wife

In the pictures posted, his twin boys were wearing the same kind of t-shirts and shorts

The post sparked admiration among fans, who were impressed by the pictures of the handsome children

Nollywood actor, Gabriel Afolayan, has teased his fans with the latest pictures of his handsome twins.

In the post made by the movie star, who marked his wedding anniversary weeks ago, his twin boys wore matching T-shirts and blue shorts.

Gabriel Afolayan's post sparks reactions. Photo credit@gabbyluccii

Their hair were packed into ponytail while they were playing. They also wore matching sneakers as well.

Afolayan called his children his life

In the caption of his post, he said his children were his life. Fans were quick to notice the resemblance between the twins and the actors' sister, Moji Afolayan, who is also a movie star.

Recall that a few months ago, pictures of the twins leaked online, and it sparked reactions because many of the thespian's fans didn't know he had welcomed a set of twins with his new wife.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Afolayan's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the movie star. Here are some of the comments below:

@ohihoin_betty:

"The resemblance."

@theseunomolade:

"I want too, baba God."

@kenn.michaels:

"The hairs uncle gabby."

@_____abefe_26:

"Your blood too strong bro."

@iamsarahsamuel_:

"Beautiful precious gift from adeda."

@adeoba299:

"Cute, God protect you all forever."

@mojiafolayan:

"My shining star love you loads dearies."

@lala_dapo:

"Afolayans with their tick blood."

@oluwabukola_arugba:

"Ejire ara isokun Edun Jobi Oba omo. God Almighty bless and keep u both in Jesus mighty name Amen."

@olori_adunni_:

"My happiness."

@bennysouzamedia:

"They are a striking resemblance to Mojiafolayan."

