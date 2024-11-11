Ahead of the 2025 Grammy Awards, a United Kingdom global talent has rolled out the names of three nominees who would win their categories

The 67th Grammy Awards is scheduled for Sunday, February 2, 2025, with many Nigerian hotshots making various categories, including Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tems and Asake

Mixed reactions trailed the UK global talent's list as some people differed and suggested others who would win

Kelvin Alaneme, a UK global talent, has given his prediction for the 2025 Grammy Awards.

The medical doctor and tech entrepreneur named three nominated Nigerian artistes who are coming home with a Grammy award each.

Kelvin Alaneme said the lineup he shared does the best justice for him. Photo Credit: Andy Post, Facebook/Kelvin Alaneme

Source: Getty Images

In a Facebook post, Kelvin noted that he is a big fan of Davido, Asake and all other nominated artistes, but tipped the three singers he listed to win their categories.

He said Tems will win Best RnB song for her song ‘Burning’, Yemi Alade will win Best African Music Performance for her song Tomorrow’ and Rema will win Best Global Music Album for his music project ‘HEIS’. He wrote:

"Tems, Yemi Alade and Rema are all coming home with a Grammy each.

"🏆Tems - Best RnB song for ‘Burning’.

"🏆Yemi Alade - Best African Music Performance for Tomorrow’.

"🏆Rema - Best Global Music Album for ‘HEIS’.

"I am a BIG fan of Davido, Lojay, Asake and every other deserving artiste nominated but this lineup does the best justice.

"Fingers crossed. 🫰🏽"

Nigerian A-list singers Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid were some of the West African country's music big names that made the 2025 Grammy nomination list.

Reactions trail Kelvin Alaneme's Grammy prediction

Aseda Quash said:

"I'm sorry but that rnb award is for Muni long. She has been behind the scenes for soo long and I feel it's her time. She deserves it."

Gift Abo said:

"Tems might scoop all three, Love me jeje is huge in the states."

Precious Otenuda said:

"Tems is winning best global album,her album is better than rema, lyrically you can't even compare both,

"Sensational is winning best performance."

Eze N Philemon said:

"This can be out of the context but I'm thinking if Beyonce's nominations where credible and I'm just sad how there are so many songs nominated and I don't even know them or know how to know which deserves which.

"By the I'm happy to the newly nominated and global pop stars for owning music with their style."

Idorenyin Bassey said:

"Not sure of Rema.

"That thier category ehn.

"But tems own is sure."

Tochukwu K Obineze said:

"I'm particularly happy for Yemi Alade, I hope and pray she wins."

Chinyere Ekweogu said:

"This my brother you are everywhere oooo, not far from the truth."

Grammy CEO shares how to win

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Grammy CEO had shared how to win the award.

A video of Mason Harvey, the CEO of the Recording Academy, sharing some salient points on how to win the Grammys has got people talking.

During an interview with journalists, he shared that for any artist to win a Grammy Award, they must first be a registered music brand in the United States. Two, they never pick the best artist based on sales of the records or streams or even by their fanbase. Instead, they decide based on the quality of the art created.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng