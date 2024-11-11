UNIUYO Graduate of Chemical Engineering Bags 4.43 CGPA, Shares Beautiful Convocation Day Photos
- A pretty lady who graduated from the University of Uyo bagged a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.43.
- She shared photos from her convocation day, as she announced that she studied Chemical Engineering
- Many who came across the post congratulated her and shared their opinion on her academic excellence
A graduate of the University of Uyo announced her cumulative grade point average (CGPA) on social media
The lady who studied Chemical Engineering revealed that she graduated with a 4.43 CGPA.
The young lady shared lovely graduation pictures in the post shared by @jessicalevi13 on X.
She posted beautiful photos of herself draped in her convocation gown.
The post was captioned:
“Bachelor of Engineering (B.Eng) in Chemical Engineering bagged. CGPA: 4.43/5.00.”
See the post below:
Reactions as Chemical Engineering graduate shares photos
@rob_inwoods said:
"Congratulations Wendy! Managing an X account + engineering courses at the same time... impressive!"
@Nwosustella_ said:
"Congratulations sis. May this new phase bring nothing but successes!"
@rid1crypt said:
"Congrats. In my dad’s voice: what happened to the remaining .57?”
@Lifeofboye said:
"Congratulations wendy. We read the same course."
@KolaniRobb said:
"Wow. That's actually very impressive. You've been studying and watching the market and farming airdrops and running a successful X account. Congratulations. Multitasking skills level 9000 nicely done."
@teslimah99 said:
@caraxesvhagar s Wendy. You're winning on/off world. Many more achievements for you to unlock without stress."
@caraxesvhagar said:
"Congrats Wendy. That was so close. You’re a star."
@WinnieStakecito
"Wendyyyyy congrats! Beauty + Brains = Best Combo."
Read more related stories on university graduates
- Babcock University Graduate Bags First Class, Shows Off Certificate and Medal
- UniIorin Law Graduate Bags First Class, Emerges Best Student In Department
- Afe Babalola University Law Graduate Bags First Class, Receives Over N5 Million
First-class graduate bags 5.0 CGPA
In a related story, an intelligent lady graduated from Afe Babalola University with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 5.0.
She shared photos from her convocation on her X page, revealing that she was the best-graduating student in the school.
Many who came across the post congratulated the lady and wished for the same academic achievement. Some also asked her to share secrets of her success with them.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng