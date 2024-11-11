A pretty lady who graduated from the University of Uyo bagged a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.43.

She shared photos from her convocation day, as she announced that she studied Chemical Engineering

Many who came across the post congratulated her and shared their opinion on her academic excellence

A graduate of the University of Uyo announced her cumulative grade point average (CGPA) on social media

The lady who studied Chemical Engineering revealed that she graduated with a 4.43 CGPA.

Lady shares lovely convocation pictures. Photo: @jessicalevi13

Source: Twitter

The young lady shared lovely graduation pictures in the post shared by @jessicalevi13 on X.

She posted beautiful photos of herself draped in her convocation gown.

The post was captioned:

“Bachelor of Engineering (B.Eng) in Chemical Engineering bagged. CGPA: 4.43/5.00.”

See the post below:

Reactions as Chemical Engineering graduate shares photos

@rob_inwoods said:

"Congratulations Wendy! Managing an X account + engineering courses at the same time... impressive!"

@Nwosustella_ said:

"Congratulations sis. May this new phase bring nothing but successes!"

@rid1crypt said:

"Congrats. In my dad’s voice: what happened to the remaining .57?”

@Lifeofboye said:

"Congratulations wendy. We read the same course."

@KolaniRobb said:

"Wow. That's actually very impressive. You've been studying and watching the market and farming airdrops and running a successful X account. Congratulations. Multitasking skills level 9000 nicely done."

@teslimah99 said:

@caraxesvhagar s Wendy. You're winning on/off world. Many more achievements for you to unlock without stress."

@caraxesvhagar said:

"Congrats Wendy. That was so close. You’re a star."

@WinnieStakecito

"Wendyyyyy congrats! Beauty + Brains = Best Combo."

Source: Legit.ng