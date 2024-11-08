Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko, recently celebrated the King of England, King Charles III’s birthday

The movie star took to her official Instagram page to share a series of photos of herself with her man at the prestigious event

Regina and Ned’s photos at King Charles’ 76th birthday party had netizens gushing over the celebrity couple

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire politician husband, Ned Nwoko, have joined King Charles III of England to celebrate his birthday.

The British monarch will turn 76 on November 14, 2024, and a party was organised for him at the British High Commission in Nigeria.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Regina Daniels updated her numerous fans about the event by sharing photos and a video of them at the party.

Fans react to photos of Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko at King Charles III's 76th birthday party. Photos: @regina.daniels, @theroyalfamily

The young actress looked smart in a long white dress with flowery designs, while Ned Nwoko rocked his signature white agbada look with a traditional red cap. The video from the party showed Regina and her man greeting other guests.

In the caption of the post she wrote:

“A beautiful time was had. Yesterday We honored the invitation of the British high commissioner in celebrating the birthday of HM King Charles iii.”

See her photos and video below:

Reactions as Regina Daniels, husband, attend King Charles’ birthday

The stunning photos of Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko at King Charles' birthday had netizens gushing over them. Read some of their comments below:

Gifted95kelly_blessed:

“Well fitted dress and looks cute. Demure and elegant❤️.”

Liss_girrl:

“Ned looks fresh❤️good job Girl. Refreshed.”

officialqueen_success_ehizojie:

“My lovely Gina ❤️❤️❤️.”

Berry.queen:

“So elegant, so cutesy, so demure 😍.”

Vivyan.gabriel:

“Royalties 😍😍❤️.”

anibenkam:

“Her mummy's daughter ❤️.”

Franca_obaje:

“God bless your home 😍.”

rit.aokyere:

“Our husband is looking soo young and handsome Woww 🔥🙌❤️.”

mhizreni89:

“You are doing well 🙌.”

Sylvesterchinedu36:

“D love is massive😂.”

lagold_skincare:

“Una no Dey ever go maldives or Zanzibar na from one palace to another 😂.”

Goddess_of_cruise:

“Was baba shy at the end or what? 😂”

thabeautygeminme:

“Trophy wife ❤️.”

davidosiri_:

“First Lady to make a right decision in Nigeria 🔥.”

Stephen_camillia:

“Gorgeous queen…….always looking sexyy and younger everyday ❤️.”

Source: Legit.ng