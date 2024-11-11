Cynthia Morgan has reacted to the views Paul Okoye of Psquare has in one of his songs on a streaming platform

The music star has 500k views in his song Vitamin D which has been on streaming platforms for more than 60 days

Her post also sparked reactions among fans in the comments section who came for both Morgan and the music star

Nigerian singer, Cynthia Morgan, has reacted to the views singer Paul Okoye, better known as Rude Boy or King Rudy, has in one of his songs on some streaming platforms.

The music star, who has an ongoing beef with his twin brother, had put up his song 'Vitamin D' which was released two months ago on some streaming platforms.

Cynthia Morgan reacts to Paul Okoye's song. Photo credit@cynthiamorgan/@iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

Reacting to it, Morgan made fun of the singer and said that God was not sleeping and that her enemies will soon fold.

She added that Nigerians were waked and have chosen integrity over good song.

Cynthia Morgan speaks about Paul Okoye's song

In her post, she noted that she personally liked the song, and she thought it would have blown up.

The controversial singer, who called out colleague months ago said that Paul Okoye and his family had thrown dirts at her name over the years.

A few of Cynthia Morgan's fans also came for her and dragged her over the post.

See the post here:

What fans said about Morgan's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the post made by Morgan. Here are some of the comments below:

@dunwoodie4550:

"She just made a free promotion for the song and the video, ppl would love to see why ppl don’t scream it."

@clemzfire:

"You guys forgot that YouTube took the first video of that song down so how do you people expect the song to earn views after the saga behind the song."

@coolkikismiles:

"Mocking others may be the reason why no one wants to associate with you in the first place."

@iamdjwind:

"No matter how u feel people hurt u , always try and move on and make sure to succeed. That’s how best to heal."

@tgod_ohi:

"Lol Cynthia I wish you kuku use this energy sing another German Juice. I use to think she’s smart."

@_is_emmanuel:

"The guy has character problems so people no wan stream the song."

@abujapinklips:

"And Mr P songs winning is on 789k in just 2days!"

@nana_chukwuebuka:

"Cynthia even you?"

@odu_wa:

"They for just leave you make you dey craze deh go. 500k views but he has 2 houses in the US and you Dey follow your people drag passage house for Benin."

@iksammaco:

"This is not a down fall."

@mofe2_2222:

"I believe her now even thou I don’t believe her before,if two brothers can’t be doing this rubbish,imagine what they will do to outsiders."

@kennypaul4life:

"She's also trying to promote the song."

Paul Okoye flaunts new car amid fight

Legit.ng had reported that Okoye of the defunct Psquare musical group had showed off his latest acquisition on social media.

In the caption of his post, he noted that he was just changing the old clothes in his closet as he shared a video of the new jeep.

His post sparked reactions among fans who shared their opinion about the singer in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng