Ruger has hailed his musical prowess as he shares what sets him apart from his colleagues in the industry

The singer bragged about how he is a good singer and goes beyond performing, and this makes him sought-after for shows

He added that his fans know him and they feel his vibe, and his tweet got several reactions from netizens

Singer Michael Adebayo Olayinka, aka Ruger, believes he is a musical genius and his ability to bring his entire personality on stage aside from singing, sets him apart from his colleagues.

He added that his decision to give his all during his performances makes his fans love him and always want to watch him perform.

The music star said being an artiste goes beyond making hit songs and he noted that a singer can have one million hit songs and still be clueless on a stage with 200 people.

Also, the Asiwaju crooner shared how his fans always turn up for his tours and he revealed that he is on tour for life.

See Ruger's tweet below:

See Ruger's second tweet below:

Check out Ruger's third tweet below:

Reactions to Ruger's tweet on performance

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Ruger's tweets below:

@iamdamiosky:

"They said you were pained because that girl didn’t deny her boyfriend because of you."

@steadydey:

"You and your team are doing soo well."

@uglymannyy:

"Na why you dey chop the performance like person wey dey owe landlord."

@Dannymiller01:

"Don’t flatter yourself, you’re nothing without your fans."

@NuJhayhne:

"Nah fr it’s the energy that matters. you can perform just 5 songs and your crowd will be blown away. iwo crowd controller."

@Miracleofedo02:

"Damm to Reall but you continue taking our babes on stage."

@Godfadaof:

"Who Ruger dey cook like this?"

Ruger performs for fun seekers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ruger made it to the headlines once more over his recent stage performance.

The former Jonzing World prodigy unveiled an intense moment for fun seekers who came to watch his show.

A viral video captured the dancehall artist lifting a heavily endowed lady on his shoulder, and many wondered how he did it, considering his stature.

