Singer Lojay has released a new single titled Falling and fans have been speculating who the song is for

In the post, it was stated that the singer and Governor Adeleke's daughter, Folashade, are allegedly dating and have been trying to it secret

In the video of the song, Lojay said he was falling for someone as he called the person over the phone

Fans of Nigerian singer, Lekan Osifeso Junior, popularly known as Lojay, are speculating that a new song the music star just released is for Governor Adeleke's daughter Folashde.

Rumour mills have been agog that the musician who, made 2024 Billboard Honour roll, was allegedly head over heels in love with Folashade.

After the music dropped, a fan known as Silva on social media asked if the new single was for Lojay's lover.

Another fan known as Adeisbackk reacted to the post and claimed that the singer, who got a gift from Olamide sang for Folashde.

In the video, Lojay was seen having a phone conversation with someone. He sang that he was falling for the person as he continued to express his feeling for the person.

What fans said about the post

Reactions have trailed the post about Lojay's new song. Here are some of the comments below:

@gefraso:

"I like that girl oh."

@alao_vibez:

"Adeleke family go reach everybody, just calm down."

@mo_ggratty:

"Golden voice."

@3d_sportz:

"Lojay too good."

@iam_davidoladapo:

"Every artist sha won date Adeleke’s girls."

@lli.pep:

"Everybody wants to marry from Adeleke family."

@zaheer.the.boss:

"My best Artist aside Omah lay."

@jelilat_olawale:

"I love his voice texture."

@kaygraphy_:

"This guy is good, so good.."

Lojay speaks about Wizkid

Legit.ng had reported that Afrobeats super Icon Wizkid received another testimony from up-and-coming singer Lojay, who gave him his accolades as a pacesetter in the industry.

The Monalisa hitmaker spoke on how he looked up to Wizkid to believe in musical skills and making it as an individual.

The fast-rising, who has a song with the Grammy award-winning artist, disclosed the events that led to their iconic feature.

