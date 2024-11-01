Singer Asake has joined the league of Nigerians marking Halloween in grand style with the unique look

In a series of pictures uploaded on his Instagram story, he looked so much like the late rapper with how his dresses

Fans have reacted to the pictures, and they shared their opinion about his look and what more he should have done

Grammy Award nominee, Ololade Ahmed, professionally known as Asake has wowed his fans with the way he acted like late American rapper Tupac Shakur as he marked Halloween.

The singer, who was praised for selling out O2 Arena, joined thousands of people across the world to mark this year's Halloween.

Asake shows off Halloween costume. Photo credit@asakemusic/@2pac

Source: Instagram

He shared pictures of his looks on his Instagram story, and fans praised his creativity.

In one of the pictures, he used a black and white bandana to tie his head and posed shirtless, just like the late American singer.

Asake wears matching trouser with Tupac

In the post, singer Asake's final look after dressing like Shakur was put side by side with a picture of the late artist.

Asake also rocked the same colour of trouser, white socks and used similar accessories with Tupac.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed Asake's Halloween costumes. Here are some of the comment below:

@the_oluwaseyi:

"Na to cut hair remain and draw thug life tattoo for chest remain rated 5/10."

@vincent_abel1:

"Nice one."

@skillponpy:

"Got same sneaker yesterday."

@abiolawise:

"Don’t forget to stream Awuke guys."

@prosperplove:

"Tupac the greatest ever ever ever."

@gracerose5432:

"2Pac."

@fikayomi_ada

"Please can someone please buy me food to eat in school Please."

@the_only_sammie:

"Ololade Shakur keh."

Asake gets a piece of Berlin Wall

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had achieved a great feat in Berlin after his show in Germany on September 26th, 2024.

The music star has been on his world tour and have been shutting down shows abroad, starting with the O2 Arena.

In a video making the rounds, he was presented with a piece of Berlin Wall after he shut down the venue of his concern.

Source: Legit.ng