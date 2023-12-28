Shallipopi has been sighted hugging his mother as he returned home after a few weeks of being away

The happy woman who obviously must have missed his son lifted him like a child as she sang his praises

The singer who was clutching some mint naira notes cried like a baby as he held firmly to his mother

Street pop singer Crown Uzama, professionally known as Shallipopi has shared the video of how he was treated after he got back home to his mother.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer was escorted by his mother who helped him with his luggage while he was traveling to Lagos.

Shallipopi cries like a baby as mom lifts him up. Photo credit @theycallmeshallipopi

In the video seen on social media, the Plutomania record label owner was crying like a baby as he hugged his mother tightly. He held onto her for a few minutes while the cash he was holding started falling off.

Shallipopi's mother carried him

The singer was lifted in the video as his mother spun him around in excitement as a way of welcoming him back home.

She was hyping him and singing his praises.

Shallipopi rain money on his mother

While his mother was still holding him, the singer sprayed mint notes on her shoulders and they fell to the floor

See the video here:

Fans react to the video of the singer and his mother

Reactions have trailed the video of where Shallipopi was lifted by his mother. Here are some of the comments below:

@funnybroscomedy:

"Dream do come true:

@jaytee_yna':

"God bless all the amazing mothers in the world ."

@juliet_mitchelle:

"Baby for house, president for Pluto."

@officialmccasino:

"Awwwwwwwww see as dem dey carry our Presido dey turn round, chai mothers love the only true love."

@thecuteabiola:

"Iya ni wura."

@donlamzy_official':

"Na pluto president them lift like this."

@caramel.plugg:

"See as them carry my president!!! "

@therealbarryjhay:

"Priceless."

@sk3pp.y:

"Na my presido mumcee carry like this."

@shallipoppi_jnr________:

"A great mum remember she escorted you when you travelled to Lagos. Much love."

