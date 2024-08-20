“Na Collection We Dey O”: Video of Portable Running into Shallipopi at French Embassy Trends
- A video of Nigerian singer Portable and Afro-trap artist Shallipopi running into each other at the French Embassy has got netizens talking
- In the viral clip, Portable shared his thoughts about Shallipopi and his type of music while noting why they were both at the embassy
- Recall that Portable had once called out Shallipopi in one of his viral clips, accusing the singer of dethroning his song at the top of the Naija Apple music chart by buying streams
Controversial Street-pop singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, recently shared a video of himself at the French embassy, where he caused a scene.
Minutes after dropping that video, the singer released another clip showing the moment he ran into his colleague, Shallipopi, at the embassy.
In the viral clip, Portable hugged Shallipopi while they exchanged pleasantries. During the conversation, Portable Zazu shares his thoughts about Shallipopi's music and the singer.
"I love you, my brotherhood" - Portable says
Months before Portable ran into Shallipopi at the embassy, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Zazu went online to call out the Edo-born singer.
In the viral clip, Portable slammed Shallipopi for dethroning his song Tony Montana from the top of the Naija Apple Music Chart.
He accused the singer of buying streams and said his Shalli's fast climb on the chart wasn't organic.
But the recent video portends a change of tone from Portable as he declared his love for the Evian crooner.
Here's the viral moment both singers met below:
Comments as Portable meets Shallipopi
See some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip:
@lordnaira_:
"If God woke you up successfully today, drop a heart❤️for him."
@iniabasi441:
"Only celeb that post 20times in a day."
@babatee.1:
"KEEP BEING REAL OMO OLALOMI."
@enviableresources:
"Fight and insults go soon burst."
@yusa.ssive:
"Portable don Dey meet him boss them."
@metro__bl0g:
"We Dey wait make you drag am in the night."
@jimmyyypoundsss:
"Oga u don de beg to shine oo😂 na u talk say star don’t beg to shine."
@trustgod14:
"I remember when you Dey call am out say him no sabi sing."
Portable fights Billyque after Kenya show failed
Legit.ng recalls reporting when the controversial singer got in a fight with show promoter Billyque.
In a leaked chat, Portable had accused Billyque of teaming up with Sam Larry to destroy him and assault him physically.
Billyque reacted to the allegation and shared what truly happened against Portable's claims.
Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng
