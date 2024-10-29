Skit maker Nastyblaq has stated that he was locked up with his lover, Aunty Ramota as they both went on a boat cruise

In the recording, the two were sighted inside a boat having a fun time they made a toast to each other

In the caption of his post, Nastyblaq encouraged his fans to seek love and that it was okay to go back to one's ex

Skit maker, Abisi Emmanuel Ezechukwu, better known as Nastyblaq, has shared a video of himself and small size actress, Aunty Ramota on a boat cruise.

In the post, the actress, who jointed Nwo Ngwo challenge months ago, was seen sitting beside the skit maker and sipping her drink.

Nastyblaq and Aunty Ramota hangs out. Photo credi@nastyblaq/@auntyramota

Source: Instagram

In the video, the funny man called Aunty Ramota his babe and added that he was locked up with her.

Nastyblaq advises fans

In the caption of his post, the content creator, who welcomed his first child months ago, said that it was never too late to go back to one's ex-lover.

The two of them shared a toast and Nastyblaq encouraged her to look at the camera.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Nastyblaq's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the skit maker. Here are some of the below:

@mr_v.ic:

"Kiss am if e sure for u."

@poddy_worldwide:

"This one na aqua love."

@official_ritaihechi:

"Kiss ur gal I wan check something."

@marshaledidiong:

"Love is in d air no use face mask."

@gblack_interior:

"Love is really a blind thing."

@nneoma_ox:

"Love sweet ooo."

@real__temmie:

"Aunty ramota first me find love."

@imoh____:

"Be like say una quarrel."

@_oyiza:

"Aunty ramota don first me do couple goals."

Aunty Ramota returns after allegedly undergoing BBL

Legit.ng had reported that reactions had trailed a new clip of Aunty Ramota after she was seen at a film location waiting to take up a role.

In the video, her backside looked bigger than usual, and fans were surprised at her new look.

This came after she denied going under the knife despite her picture on a hospital stretcher, which went viral.

