A man known as Adejare Oluwatosin has cried out after Portable accused him of using a gun to attack him

Portable had earlier shared a video where a man was being beaten, and he said the man attacked him with a gun

In a video made by Tosin, he explained what happened between him and the singer, he showed evidence

An upcoming artist, known as Adejare Oluwatosin, has cried out after controversial singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, made an allegation against him.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had made a video and alleged that a man had tried to attack him with a gun.

Man speaks after Portable made allegation against him. Photo credit@portablebaeby/@ultradalyrical

Source: Instagram

In the video made by Adejare, he noted that Portable was trying to blackmail him. He added that he knew nothing about the gun the singer accused him of using. He dared the Zazu crooner to show up at the station if he knows that he was truly sure of what he said.

Man speaks about what happened

In the recording, Adejare explained that he was at Obasanjo Police station to report the case. According to him, the Zeh Nation boss had earlier tried to kill him with a car, but God saved him.

He mentioned that he reported that case to the police.

Recall that Portable had beaten some other people in the past. He dealt with a clergy who was preaching close to his bar.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Adejare's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the upcoming artist. Here are some of the comments below:

@anonymous_rexxii:

"If e do anyhow after you don report am ,, You self be sango boy and you be RB .. make una give am whatever it takes , he dey craze ni, who him be when we dey rough Otta."

@anonymous_rexxii:

"We believe you idan, Portable no get anything for brain."

@bestiejovial_:

"Broski abeg , make una leave portable u know say na wahala man e be. Leave am on hes own , We love you."

@royal_cee1:

"Ma panic brother."

@olamide_akeyin:

"Why you run go police station."

@olamide_akeyin:

"Hand go touch you."

@daystarboy:

"Nothing do you broski."

@ellalynnsage:

"He’s just blabbing and looking for who to blackmail."

Portable beats fan in the trenches

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had been captured beating up a fan when he went for a burial ceremony in an unidentified area.

In the video making the rounds, he pushed the guy, and he fell, sustaining injuries as some men gathered around him.

Some boys from the area were shouting and abusing the singer as he went to his car after the altercation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng