Wizkid's newly released single 'Piece of My Heart' featuring Faiyaz has continued to trend on social media

Unlike some of his colleagues, Naira Marley and his Marlian signees Zinoleesky and Vusic also dropped a new song

Naira Marley and his signees have, however, come under criticism over their action as netizens accused them of competing with Wizkid

Nigerian international act Ayo Balogun Wizkid, on Friday, October 18, released his new song 'Piece of My Heart' featuring Faiyaz, which has remained a topic of discussion among music lovers.

While there are claims of music stars moving their song release dates so they don't clash with Wizkid's, Naira Marley and his Marlian signees Zinoleesky and Vusic chose to go ahead and drop a new single, Kowope, on the same day.

Naira Marley shared a cover of the new song on his social media timeline amid comments about Wizkid's latest song.

Reactions as Marlian label drop new song

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as several netizens dragged Naira Marley and his signees. Read the comments below:

jann890_:

"You Dey drop song today way wizkid drop nah today I go cancel you."

SeniorBro11:

"Werey you go drop song same day with Wizkid.... na only you go stream am."

Anufadele:

"Una go use feature wound unaself."

flames_collins:

"Afrokpai don follow drop music."

Kozil3_0:

"You get mind o You Dey drop song same day with wizkid No try am again."

IHIMA_PRINCIPAL:

"You're a goner bro! Just give up on music because no one cares about whatever you're singing."

Ollawajay:

"Abeg you sure say this song go make sense Wizkid own nearly give me heart attack."

littleprissy17:

"U wan spoil my day? Let me listen to wizkid first."

FC develops dance steps for Morayo

Legit.ng reported that Wizkid fans released the dance video for his anticipated album Morayo, and it has gone viral online.

In the clip, two of the singer's fans were seen vibing and making dance moves to one of the songs off the album.

The recording sparked reactions among fans of Wizkid's arch-rival Davido, who shared their hot takes about it.

